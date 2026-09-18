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41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo included in Portugal's nations league squad

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 20:50 IST | Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 20:50 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo will continue playing for Portugal. New head coach Jorge Jesus has included 41-year-old captain in his squad for the upcoming UEFA nations league matches.

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