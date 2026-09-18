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Olympic committee approves Australian river with crocodiles as 2032 venue

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 20:50 IST | Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 20:50 IST
An Australian river home to 500 saltwater crocodiles has been given the green light to host olympic and paralympic rowing & canoeing events at the 2032 Brisbane games.

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