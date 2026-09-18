/South Africa women’s killings spark outcry, 9 women killed in violence

Published: Sep 18, 2026, 19:50 IST | Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 19:50 IST
At least nine women have been killed in separate incidents of violence in South Africa, sparking renewed public concern over gender-based violence. The deaths have prompted calls for stronger action to protect women and address persistent violence against women in the country. Authorities are facing growing pressure to tackle the issue and improve safety. The latest incidents have reignited debate over South Africa’s response to gender-based violence and femicide.