/Pak buys Trump support via drone deal with Trump family-backed company

Pakistan is deepening ties with Washington as Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir meets U.S. drone maker Powerus, which has signed an MoU with the Pakistan Army and secured an initial order for unmanned aerial systems. Powerus is set to merge with Aureus Greenway Holdings, a company backed by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly says there is no conflict of interest.The deal comes amid a broader Pakistan-U.S. rapprochement, with Munir cultivating ties with President Donald Trump and Pakistan also exploring cooperation with Trump-linked interests in areas including cryptocurrency.