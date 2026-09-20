/Nepal forms 7-member panel to probe August 26 Bhotekoshi flood from source to downstream

Nepal has formed a seven-member expert panel to investigate what really triggered the devastating August 26 Bhotekoshi flash flood, which caused massive loss of life and severely damaged hydropower infrastructure. Led by water policy expert Debesh Belbase, the team includes specialists in hydrology, glaciology, geology, remote sensing and disaster risk reduction. They'll trace the disaster from its source through the Bhotekoshi-Lhende river system, examining whether cascading geological, glacial and hydrological hazards, possibly linked to climate change, were behind the tragedy.