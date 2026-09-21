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Japan's senior population hits record 29.6%, with over 36 million now aged 65 or older

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 08:20 IST | Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 08:20 IST
Japan's aging crisis just hit a new milestone, people aged 65 or older now make up a record 29.6% of the population, totaling 36.24 million, the highest share among any country with over 40 million people. That's ahead of Italy (25.6%) and Germany (24.2%). The data, released ahead of Japan's Respect for the Aged Day, also shows a record 9.43 million elderly Japanese still working, as the country continues grappling with a shrinking, aging workforce and rising welfare costs.

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