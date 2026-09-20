/Big Bash League staging first match outside Australia in Chennai

Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) is set to make history by staging its first-ever match outside Australia at Chennai's iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium on December 12 to launch BBL|16. Six-time champions Perth Scorchers will lock horns with the Melbourne Renegades in the historic opener. Perth Scorchers Head Coach Adam Voges hailed the move as a "historic moment," describing India as the world's largest cricket market. Western Australia Premier Roger Cook highlighted the game as an important vehicle to deepen trade, tourism, and diplomatic ties between Australia and India.