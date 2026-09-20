/Kampala-Ankara rift deepens: Uganda suspends military ties, seeks Fred Lumbuye's extradition

Uganda has suspended all military cooperation with Turkey, escalating a months-long row over government critic Fred Lumbuye, who's faced 15 criminal charges in Uganda but has lived freely in Turkey for years. Army chief Muhoozi Kainerugaba, President Museveni's son, has demanded Ankara extradite or expel him, even threatening earlier to cancel a $3.2 billion Standard Gauge Railway contract with Turkish firm Yapı Merkezi. Uganda says the suspension stays until "outstanding issues" between the two countries are resolved.