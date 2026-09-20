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Neuralink helped one patient communicate using a synthetic voice

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 13:20 IST | Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 13:20 IST
Neuralink has shared a demonstration from its VOICE clinical trial showing an ALS participant using a brain-computer interface to communicate through a digital synthetic voice, saying “I love you.”

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