/Indian army and J&K police recover weapons cache in Kupwara

In a major success against cross-border terrorism, the Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police launched a joint search operation in the forward Sudhpora area of North Kashmir's Kupwara district near the Line of Control. Based on specific intelligence inputs regarding a freshly smuggled consignment from across the border, security forces recovered an improvised explosive device (IED), 6 RPG boosters, 3 RPG rounds, 11 AK rounds, and 15 Pika MG rounds hidden under a rock formation. Area sanitization and follow-up investigation operations remain underway.