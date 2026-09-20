LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan detained ahead of September 27 protest

Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan detained ahead of September 27 protest

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 20:05 IST | Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 20:05 IST
Aleema Khan, Aleema Khan arrested, Imran Khan sister, Imran Khan, Imran Khan latest, Pakistan PTI, PTI protest march, PTI September 27 march, Pakistan protest, Pakistan politics, Lahore arrest, Aleema Khan Lahore, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, PTI Pakistan, Imran Khan arrest, Imran Khan jail, Imran Khan release, Pakistan political crisis, Pakistan news, Pakistan latest, Lahore news, Aleema Khan detention, PTI march Islamabad,

Trending Topics

trending videos