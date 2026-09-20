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Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan detained ahead of September 27 protest
Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan detained ahead of September 27 protest
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Sep 20, 2026, 20:05 IST
| Updated:
Sep 20, 2026, 20:05 IST
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