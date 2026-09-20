/Elon Musk predicts AI could double US GDP growth to 4%

Tesla and xAI CEO Elon Musk has issued a bold economic prediction, stating that rapid artificial intelligence deployment could roughly double U.S. GDP growth from around 2% to 4% or higher by 2027. Musk's optimistic outlook contrasts sharply with official forecasts, including the Federal Reserve's recent projection of 2.4% GDP growth for 2027. While tech companies continue pouring massive capital into chips and data center infrastructure, analysts note that achieving Musk's ambitious target will depend heavily on whether current AI investments can unlock broad-based productivity gains across the economy.