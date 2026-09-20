/US President Trump bans American media outlets from White House

The White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) and major news organizations have issued emergency demands for the Trump administration to immediately restore full press access after journalists from CNN, POLITICO, and MS NOW were turned away at the gates. White House press credentials were disabled after President Trump accused the outlets of publishing "fake news" and "dishonest coverage". WHCA President Jacqui Heinrich condemned the move as an illegal "ban on the free press," while media organizations warned that arbitrarily revoking access based on unfavorable reporting directly violates First Amendment constitutional protections.