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China, US open high-level talks in New York ahead of historic Trump-Xi summit this thursday

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 08:50 IST | Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 08:50 IST
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent held an eight-hour "very successful" meeting with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in New York, laying the groundwork for Thursday's high-stakes Trump-Xi summit in Washington. The talks covered AI, tariffs and critical minerals, with both sides discussing a new "US-China AI Dialogue" and a notification mechanism for national-security-level AI incidents. Key issues carried over from May's Beijing meeting, including tariff cuts, China's critical mineral supply commitments and Chinese purchases of US soybeans and Boeing jets.

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