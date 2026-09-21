/Pentagon probes diverted F-35 parts: Stealth cockpit canopy ends up in Hong Kong

A shipment of F-35 fighter jet parts, meant to travel from Australia to the US for repair, mysteriously ended up in Hong Kong instead, and nobody knows why or who has them now. Among the missing components: a cockpit canopy containing stealth technology exclusive to the US and its allies. With Hong Kong under Chinese administration, lawmakers fear Beijing could study the part to refine its own radar-detection capabilities. Congress has been briefed, and the Pentagon is now racing to recover the equipment.