/Russia-Ukraine War: Russia vows revenge strike on Kyiv after massive drone attack

Ukraine launched more than 1,000 drones across Russia overnight, with hundreds targeting Moscow in what the city’s mayor called the largest drone assault on the Russian capital. The strikes damaged an oil refinery and a residential building, killing two and injuring 20 in the Moscow region. Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine also used missiles and drones against Russian targets. The escalation comes despite an energy truce agreement, as Russian strikes reportedly killed a mother and her three children in Kyiv.