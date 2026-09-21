/CDU suffers historic defeat in eastern Germany as AfD surges, Merz vows to stay on

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's CDU suffered its worst-ever result in any state, just 4.9% in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, while AfD surged to nearly 38% there. In Berlin, the left-wing Die Linke pulled off a surprise win over both CDU and AfD, with SPD posting its weakest result in over a century. Merz called the outcome a "disaster" but vowed to press ahead with painful economic reforms, insisting Germany's problems make bold change more urgent, not less.