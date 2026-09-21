/Jamaat-e-Islami's 'super long march' departs Karachi as Islamabad seals red zone with containers

Jamaat-e-Islami launched its "Super Long March" from Karachi's Cantt Station, with chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman leading the Rehman Baba Express toward Islamabad, demanding the petroleum levy be scrapped entirely. Islamabad authorities have sealed off the Red Zone with shipping containers as protest caravans converge from Multan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Talks with a government delegation earlier failed to break the deadlock, with Rehman warning the protest could turn into a push to oust the government if demands aren't met.