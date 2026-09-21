/Typhoon Dujuan nears Tokyo: Record rainfall warning as 275+ flights cancelled

Typhoon Dujuan is battering Japan's Pacific coast, forcing at least 275 flight cancellations as it nears Tokyo with 144 km/h winds. Japan's Meteorological Agency warns total rainfall through Tuesday could break September records, with up to 200mm expected in the Kanto region. The storm has already knocked out power for over 4,000 households in Chiba, killed one person in Miyazaki, forced evacuation orders, and cut short the Tokyo Game Show, one of the world's biggest gaming expos, by a day.