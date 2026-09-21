/West Bank attack: IDF apprehends suspected gunman inside Ramallah hospital after deadly shooting

An Israeli settler was shot and killed near the Neve Tzuff (Halamish) settlement in the occupied West Bank on the eve of the Yom Kippur holiday. Following the drive-by shooting attack, Israeli forces tracked down and apprehended the wounded suspect, identified as Qadri Samara, inside a hospital in Ramallah where he was receiving medical treatment. The fatal incident triggered heightened military alert, road closures, and IDF operations across the central West Bank amidst escalating regional tensions.