/Gauteng murder case: Three arrested over ninth victim found dead in Dawn park

Police have arrested three suspects, a man and two women, in connection with the murder of a woman found dead in Dawn Park, Ekurhuleni, on September 17. She's the ninth victim in a string of killings police are investigating across the Gauteng region over the past two months. The trio, held by the Gauteng Murder and Robbery Unit, are expected to appear before the Boksburg Magistrate's Court. Police have not confirmed whether this case is linked to the other eight, each remains under separate investigation.