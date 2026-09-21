/Nigeria's NSCDC parades suspended Niger commandant, 24 officers over 37 miners' deaths

Nigeria's Civil Defence Corps has publicly paraded suspended Niger State Commandant Suberu Siyaka Aniviye and 23 other officers at its Abuja headquarters over the deaths of 37 suspected illegal miners in NSCDC custody. Three more personnel were suspended, bringing the total to 24. The detainees died days after being arrested during raids in Niger State's M.I. Wushishi and Lukoto areas. NSCDC has ordered flags at half-mast for three days as a 10-member independent committee investigates, with two weeks to report its findings.