/Delhi: Flagged voters remain on the draft roll but face hearings

More than 3.31 million Delhi electors have been issued notices as part of the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Authorities say 13.79 lakh voters could not be mapped to previous SIR records, while another 19.33 lakh were flagged for logical discrepancies. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are among those who received notices. The flagged voters remain on the draft electoral roll but must attend hearings and submit documents before the final list is published.