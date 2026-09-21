/J&K Assembly Session begins amid chaos: BJP, ruling alliance clash as statehood demand dominates

Chaos broke out on the very first day of the J&K Assembly's autumn session as BJP MLAs raised slogans and held placards over power tariff hikes, NHM employee protests, and regularisation of daily wagers. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather urged members to take their seats, but the protests escalated into a scuffle between opposition and ruling side MLAs. The House was eventually adjourned amid the noisy disruption, with proceedings set to resume Tuesday as the 10-day session continues.