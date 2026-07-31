/Zelenskyy: Russia Used North Korean Ballistic Missile | Poland Blames Russian KH-101 Strike

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed that Russia used a North Korean ballistic missile during its latest wave of attacks on Ukraine. According to Ukrainian officials, Russia launched 74 missiles and 284 drones in an overnight barrage that struck multiple locations, including central Ukraine, where several civilians, including children, were killed. Zelenskyy called for increased military support from Western allies, urging the United States and Europe to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses. Meanwhile, Poland has accused Russia of violating its airspace after a missile explosion near the Ukrainian border. Polish authorities say evidence points to a Russian KH-101 cruise missile, while NATO has pledged to take all necessary measures to defend alliance territory.