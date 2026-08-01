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CIA & Mossad try to trace Mojtaba Khamenei using human Intel

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 10:27 IST | Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 10:27 IST
The search for Iran's supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has turned into a quest for the CIA and Mossad, where technology is falling short, and human intelligence is now taking centre stage.

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