/Iran's Ships Hide Identities to Evade U.S. Sanctions & Tracking | The West Asia Post

The United States has reimposed its naval blockade on Iranian ports following the collapse of peace talks, but Iran's oil exports continue through a secretive network known as the "shadow fleet." This network consists of hundreds of aging oil tankers that operate outside traditional shipping systems, helping Tehran continue its energy trade despite years of U.S. sanctions. These vessels often disable tracking systems, change identities, use foreign registrations, and conduct ship-to-ship oil transfers to hide their origins. While Washington's sanctions target companies, banks, and shipping firms involved in Iranian crude trade, Iran has built a parallel export system that keeps its oil flowing to international buyers, especially China.