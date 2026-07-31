/DMK Accuses TVK of BJP Nexus After Protest Ban | Stalin Targets Vijay Over NEET Row

A fresh political controversy has erupted in Tamil Nadu after the DMK accused TVK of colluding with the BJP following the police decision to deny permission for a statewide campaign against the National Education Policy (NEP) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) reservation. DMK president MK Stalin alleged that TVK was acting in line with the BJP, while Dravidar Kazhagam criticized the protest ban, saying previous governments had allowed similar demonstrations. The organization has now postponed its campaign and announced it will challenge the decision through legal means.