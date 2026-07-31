/India's Gold Demand Falls 6% Despite Record Spending | Why Indians Are Buying Less Gold

India's demand for gold has fallen by 6%, even as total spending on the precious metal reached a record high, according to the World Gold Council. The latest figures suggest that while Indians continue to value gold for weddings, festivals, and investments, soaring prices are changing buying behavior. Consumers are increasingly opting for lighter jewellery, delaying purchases, or waiting for discounts and festive offers. Meanwhile, investment preferences are also evolving, with digital gold and other alternatives gaining traction as physical gold purchases slow.