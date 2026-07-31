/Trump Dashes Zelensky's Patriot Dream as Putin Exploits Ukraine's Air Defence Gap

Russia unleashed a massive air assault across Ukraine on Thursday, firing over 70 missiles and 280 drones, exposing severe gaps in Kyiv's air defence and shelter networks. As Ukrainian forces retaliated with long-range drone hits inside Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky's push to manufacture U.S. Patriot interceptors domestically has hit a major wall after President Donald Trump expressed doubts. We break down Ukraine's shelter crisis, the air defence crisis, and what Trump's position means for Kyiv's survival.