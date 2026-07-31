/Kashmir's Tourism Boom Sparks Environmental Alarm | 90% of New Hotels Allegedly Illegal

Kashmir's breathtaking landscapes have long made it one of India's most sought-after tourist destinations. But rapid tourism-driven construction is now raising serious environmental concerns. According to official figures, more than 5,000 hotels have been built across the Kashmir Valley since 2021, with authorities stating that around 90% allegedly lack the required approvals. Popular destinations such as Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg, Gurez, and Doodhpathri are witnessing a surge in hotels, homestays, and commercial buildings.