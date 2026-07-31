/Iran's Launches Fire on U.S. Bases in Jordan & Kuwait | U.S. CENTCOM Denies Attack & Damage

The conflict between Iran and the United States continues to intensify as Iran's military claims it has launched drone strikes against U.S. military facilities in Kuwait, targeting the Ahmed Al Jaber Air Base as part of the latest phase of its military operation. According to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the attacks targeted fighter jet shelters, satellite communication systems, and logistics facilities. The IRGC has also released images claiming damage to the Al Azraq Air Base in Jordan, alleging that several American F-35 fighter jets were destroyed or damaged. However, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has disputed these claims, saying all incoming missiles were intercepted and no aircraft or military equipment was damaged.