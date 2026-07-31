Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
Latest
Health Pulse
World
India
Entertainment
Hollywood
Bollywood
Sports
Opinions
videos
Photos
TV Show
Lifestyle
Science
Tech
Wion
/
Videos
/
CIA & Mossad Try to Trace Mojtaba Khamenei Using Human Intel | GRAVITAS
CIA & Mossad Try to Trace Mojtaba Khamenei Using Human Intel | GRAVITAS
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Jul 31, 2026, 22:42 IST
| Updated:
Jul 31, 2026, 22:42 IST
#Gravitas The search for Iran's supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has turned into a quest for the CIA and Mossad, where technology is falling short, and human intelligence is now taking centre stage.
Trending Topics
cia
mossad
mojtaba khamenei
iran supreme leader
iran leader
cia vs iran
mossad operation
iran intelligence
israel iran
us iran
human intelligence
humint
ai surveillance
spy network
iran war
middle east news
west asia news
geopolitics
breaking news
world news
intelligence agencies
israel news
iran latest
cia mission
gravitas
trending videos
Central Bank Policy Will Depend on Oil Price
Global Finance Leaders to Meet Amid War Shock
Trump's battleship fantasy gets a $275 Billion reality check
Bangladesh to hold elections for new president on August 20
Businesses & households lead Philippines' solar revolution
120 Bahadur, Border, Uri: The Surgical Strike: The Changing Face of Indian War Films
Molise Landslide: Heavy Rain Triggers Large Landslide in Molise
Sudan Civil War: UN Warns of Regional Spillover, 700 Killed in Drone Strikes
Ebola alert in Africa: cases cross 4,000 in Congo | New vaccine push
Trump Goes Nuclear, Prepares for War with China, Russia | GRAVITAS
Israel intercepts Gaza Sumud Flotilla vessels: What we know so far
Eknath Shinde to meet pm modi in Delhi | Cabinet expansion, Maharashtra issues on agenda
IAF's toughest course conquered: Bhawana Kanth joins 'top gun' league
US-China Trade War Escalates | Beijing Targets American Entities and Drone Exports
Ranbir Kapoor Makes Time 100 Most Influential List | Ranbir Kapoor to Play Lord Rama
Trump sets 15% tariff & import price floors on polysilicon
India textiles gain from China shift as brands diversify supply Chains
Gujarat's mystery well baffles all: No earthquake link to ripples
Art meets nature in Australia
UAE becomes Gulf's top oil exporter through Hormuz during war
Iran Warns Gulf States of Retaliation | Israel Launches Fresh Strikes on Lebanon | GRAVITAS
Rajasthan chandipura virus scare | Gujarat: 22 kids die from chandipura virus
WION Health Pulse: India's pharma power | Global healthcare lifeline
Donald Trump Reportedly Clashed with Pete Hegseth Over the Shortage of Munitions
Cameroon's 'missing' president communicating through decrees
El Niño Looms as Oceans Warm Up
China Hits U.S. With Fresh Sanctions, Tightens Drone Export Controls Amid Trade Tensions
India drug approval: Health ministry notifies amended rules
Iran Warns Gulf States | Israel Strikes Lebanon as Hormuz Talks Continue | West Asia Crisis
Trilateral alliance builds on Pakistan-Saudi defence pact
Chip workers gain higher pay, status & security in South Korea
How West Asia Conflict Affects India
'Devil Wears Prada 2' wardrobe joins Hollywood history
India Proposes Major FCRA Changes | Tougher Rules for NGOs Receiving Foreign Funds
Fake job offers turn victims into money mules
Robot Dogs Take Over Night Security Patrols in Atlanta | AI-Powered Crime Prevention
#Metoo haunts Malayalam cinema: Actor Mohanlal breaks silence on sex scandal
Benjamin Netanyahu Refuses to Withdraw Troops from Gaza, Rejects Hamas Disarmament Proposal
Iran-Oman Near Strait of Hormuz Shipping Deal | Will the U.S. Accept the New Framework?
Russia's wartime economy faces mounting cost crisis
India: Rameshbabu Vaishali Secures 2026 Women’s Candidates Victory
China: Bitchat Taken Down Over Regulatory Orders | Still Available Outside China
VIDEO: Mysterious well in Gujarat's Morbi found generating waves, ripples - Here's what geologists suggest
Russia and Ukraine Escalate Black Sea War, Bab Al-Mandeb and Hormuz Tensions Continue in West Asia
Karthik Subbaraj's Dorothy Selected for Toronto International Film Festival Premiere