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CIA & Mossad Try to Trace Mojtaba Khamenei Using Human Intel | GRAVITAS

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 22:42 IST | Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 22:42 IST
#Gravitas The search for Iran's supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has turned into a quest for the CIA and Mossad, where technology is falling short, and human intelligence is now taking centre stage.   

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