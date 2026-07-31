/Iran Strikes U.S. Base in Kuwait as Trump Faces Growing Pressure Over West Asia War

West Asia remains on edge as Iran launched a major retaliatory strike targeting a key U.S. military base in Kuwait after Washington paused fresh attacks. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims it targeted fighter jet shelters, satellite communications, and military infrastructure, while Kuwait says its air defenses intercepted the incoming drones. The conflict is expanding across multiple fronts. Iran also claims to have intercepted oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, while the Iran-backed Houthis continue to threaten shipping in the Red Sea, prompting Saudi Arabia and regional allies to form a new maritime security coalition.