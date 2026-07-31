/Europe's Heatwave Uncovers WWII Secrets Beneath Rivers | Hidden Relics Emerge as Water Levels Plunge

Europe's relentless heatwave is doing more than drying up rivers and lakes—it is exposing long-hidden pieces of history. As water levels plunge to historic lows, World War II relics, abandoned vessels, and other forgotten artifacts are emerging from beneath Europe's waterways. Experts say the discoveries offer a rare glimpse into one of the darkest chapters of the 20th century while also highlighting the growing impact of climate change and prolonged drought across the continent