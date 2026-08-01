/Ram Mandir Donation Theft Probe Intensifies | New SIT Questions 100+ People After SC Order

The investigation into the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft case has intensified after the Supreme Court directed the formation of a new Special Investigation Team (SIT). The newly constituted SIT has begun a comprehensive probe and has already served notices to more than 100 people directly or indirectly linked to the Ram Mandir. The fresh investigation is being supervised by senior police officials and focuses on uncovering the financial trail behind the alleged theft. Investigators are examining bank accounts, land records, property documents, and financial transactions connected to the accused and their relatives. The relatives of the eight accused, who remain in judicial custody, have also been served notices as part of the expanded investigation.