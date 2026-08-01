India cashes in on the AI buildout

Published: Aug 01, 2026, 10:42 IST | Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 10:42 IST
As the global race for artificial intelligence accelerates, India may not yet be leading in AI chips or large language models, but it is emerging as a key player in building the infrastructure that powers them.
From fibre-optic cables and power systems to cooling equipment for data centres, Indian manufacturers are benefiting from the massive global investment in AI infrastructure.
Here's a report on how the AI boom is creating a new growth story for India's industrial sector.
Take a look.