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J&K: Two killed in terror attack in Kulgam, J&K

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 09:42 IST | Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 09:42 IST
Two migrant workers were killed following a targeted terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. The incident took place on the evening of Friday, July 31, 2026, in the Kelam area.

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