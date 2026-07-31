/U.S. Gives Millions in Aid to Africa, but Gets Its Map Wrong | Race to Power

A major controversy erupted at the AIDS 2026 Conference in Rio de Janeiro after the U.S. State Department displayed an AI-generated map that mislabeled multiple African countries. Nations including Nigeria, Mozambique, Uganda, Malawi, Ivory Coast, and Cameroon were either misplaced or incorrectly represented, triggering widespread criticism. The U.S. later apologized, admitting the map was added at the last minute by a staff member. Critics say the incident raises serious concerns about the unchecked use of artificial intelligence in official government presentations, especially on sensitive diplomatic matters involving Africa.