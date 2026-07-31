/China's Hidden Desert Healing Secret | Inner Mongolia's Natural Salt Therapy Attracts Tourists

Inner Mongolia is emerging as one of China's most unique wellness destinations, where people are turning to nature instead of conventional treatments for relief from body aches, joint pain, and stress. Combining the warmth of the desert sun with mineral-rich natural salt therapy, the region is attracting both locals and tourists looking for alternative healing experiences. The natural wellness trend highlights how Inner Mongolia's unique landscape is being used for therapeutic purposes. Visitors are embracing traditional healing practices that include exposure to mineral-rich salt, desert heat therapy, and outdoor wellness experiences believed to promote relaxation, improve circulation, and ease chronic pain.