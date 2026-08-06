/Pakistan Politician Controversy | Hasina's Address | Thailand Football Tragedy | Social Media Buzz

From political controversies to shocking incidents, here are the biggest stories trending across Beyond's social media platforms. A former Pakistan-occupied Kashmir minister facing allegations in the UK secures a seat in the assembly, sparking fresh debate. Meanwhile, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's first international media address from New Delhi triggers political reactions in Dhaka. Also trending is the tragic incident of a young footballer in Thailand who died after being struck by lightning during a storm, with visuals of the incident gaining global attention. Stay updated with the stories dominating social media, digital platforms, and global conversations.