/Trump's War Strategy Under Fire | U.S. Weapons Shortage Raises Questions Over Ukraine, Iran & China

Published: Aug 06, 2026, 22:16 IST | Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 22:16 IST
Donald Trump's military strategy is facing renewed scrutiny as concerns grow over U.S. weapons stockpiles and defense production. Questions are mounting over whether Washington can simultaneously support Ukraine, maintain pressure on Iran, deter China, and reassure allies without overstretching its military resources. As debates intensify over Patriot missile supplies, logistics, and industrial capacity, analysts warn that inventory shortages could become a major strategic challenge for the United States.