Israel-Iran war: From allies to enemies | Will Iran surrender? | Who will win the war? | WION Wideangle

Tensions between Israel and Iran are escalating amid deadly strikes. Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has vowed not to surrender. Trump has given Iran an ultimatum- Unconditional Surrender. Israel claims that it has destroyed Iran's nuclear facilities, among many targets, whereas Iran has sent more than 400 ballistic missiles since the conflict started. How did the two nations get here? From where did it all begin? What are Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities? How close is Iran to getting a nuclear bomb? Watch WION Wideangle Israel-Iran War: From Allies to Arch Enemies