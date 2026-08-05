/Karthik Subbaraj's Dorothy Selected for Toronto International Film Festival Premiere

The South Indian film industry has several major updates. Director Karthik Subbaraj has officially announced his 10th feature film, Dorothy, which is set to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The film stars National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh, features music by Ilaiyaraaja, and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 25. Meanwhile, the Madras High Court has dismissed a plea seeking to block the AI-enhanced re-release of Rajinikanth's Kochadaiiyaan, allowing the film to return to theatres despite an ongoing financial dispute linked to its original production.