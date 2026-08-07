/Cameroon's 'missing' president communicating through decrees

Fears and political tensions are mounting across Central Africa as Cameroon's 93-year-old president, Paul Biya—the world’s oldest head of state—surpasses a staggering two-month absence from public view. Having left Yaoundé on June 7 for what officials initially termed a "brief private stay" in Switzerland, neither Biya nor his administration have provided an official timetable for his return, sparking intense global speculation regarding his health.