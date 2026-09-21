/Hukou waterfall roars back to life as Yellow river surges with autumn flood

China's Hukou Waterfall, the world's only large yellow waterfall, is putting on a spectacular show as autumn rains swell the Yellow River. Water discharge has surged to around 1,800 cubic metres per second, turning the falls into a thunderous cascade of golden, muddy torrents spreading up to 100 metres wide. Located on the Shanxi-Shaanxi border, September and October mark peak viewing season, when visitors can witness the famous "Smoke Rising From The River," "Rainbow Playing With Waves," and "Thunder On Dry Land" phenomena up close.