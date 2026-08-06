/India textiles gain from China shift as brands diversify supply Chains

Published: Aug 06, 2026, 11:01 IST | Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 11:01 IST
India’s textile industry is entering a decisive growth phase as global sourcing patterns shift away from China, creating a multi-year opportunity that could reshape supply chains and consumer markets worldwide. While brokerage firm Nuvama highlights the investment case, the broader story is structural: global brands are actively diversifying manufacturing bases amid rising costs, geopolitical risks, and supply chain disruptions linked to China.