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Donald Trump blasts Abdul El-Sayed, calls him a 'Communist' in fiery attack

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 08:01 IST | Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 08:01 IST
Donald Trump launched a sharp attack on Abdul El-Sayed, calling him a "communist" during his latest political remarks. Democrat Abdul El-Sayed has won Michigan’s closely watched Democratic primary for the US Senate, defeating four-term Congresswoman Haley Stevens in a narrow contest that highlights the growing influence of the party’s progressive wing. With more than 1.5 million ballots counted, the race was decided by fewer than 15,000 votes.

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