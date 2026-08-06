/Donald Trump blasts Abdul El-Sayed, calls him a 'Communist' in fiery attack

Donald Trump launched a sharp attack on Abdul El-Sayed, calling him a "communist" during his latest political remarks. Democrat Abdul El-Sayed has won Michigan’s closely watched Democratic primary for the US Senate, defeating four-term Congresswoman Haley Stevens in a narrow contest that highlights the growing influence of the party’s progressive wing. With more than 1.5 million ballots counted, the race was decided by fewer than 15,000 votes.