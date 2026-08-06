/Tamil Nadu budget: TVK unveils first budget, DMK & AIADMK slam ‘copied’ welfare schemes

Tamil Nadu's TVK government has presented its first-ever state budget, unveiling a series of welfare and development initiatives, including AI skill training, free breakfast expansion, EV charging infrastructure, education reforms, and support for brides and newborns. However, the budget has triggered sharp criticism from opposition parties. DMK chief M.K. Stalin and AIADMK leaders accused Chief Minister Vijay's government of merely rebranding existing welfare schemes while failing to deliver on major election promises.