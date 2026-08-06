/Iran War Fuels Oil Profits: Energy Giants Earn $93 Billion in Just 3 Months

The Iran crisis has reshaped global energy markets, sending crude oil prices soaring and delivering massive profits to the world's biggest oil companies. As disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz pushed oil above $126 per barrel, energy giants including Saudi Aramco, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, BP, and TotalEnergies reported record quarterly earnings. Combined profits reached nearly $93 billion between April and June, while consumers worldwide struggled with soaring fuel and energy costs. The windfall has sparked political criticism and renewed calls for stronger taxes on excess profits and greater investment in clean energy.